JD Power Initial Quality Study 2017: Kia, Genesis Top the List

The JD Power Initial Quality Study 2017 has been unveiled, and Kia is a big winner once again.

The rankings examined vehicles based on eight categories that measure quality, and there was an overall improvement in seven of these eight categories. Kia took the top spot among car brands for the second year in a row, while Genesis came in behind it.

Here’s JD Power Initial Quality Study 2017’s top 10 brands based on least number of car problems per 100 vehicles:

Kia – 72 Genesis – 77 Porsche – 78 Ford (NYSE: F Ram – 86 BMW – 88 Chevrolet (NYSE: GM Hyundai – 88 Lincoln – 92 Nissan – 93

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Au Rg (NYSE: FCAU ), which make up the Big 3 of Detroit, performed especially well as all three brands reported fewer problems in their vehicles compared to import brands.

Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ) also had a good year, with multiple of its vehicles scoring high.

Here are the top three models per various segments: