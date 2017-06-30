July 4, 2017: Is the Stock Market Open Today?

July 4 is a time to celebrate this country’s great worth, including the financial opportunities that we have available to us.

Many are wondering is the stock market open today? We live in a time where it is increasingly harder to get rich in the U.S., and many are turning to Wall Street as a potential avenue to take your savings and build on them.

Most don’t take a day off in their path to greatness, but this country’s independence (and 241 years of being independent) are worth taking some time off, so the New York Stock Exchange and all other major markets will be closed in observation of the holiday.

While Tuesday, July 4 will see the markets close, you can still trade on the Monday before and the rest of the week, as it will reopen Wednesday.

Enjoy some time in the sun with your family, friends and neighbors this year. It’s the time to grill hot dogs, drink beer and set off fireworks.

All U.S. markets will remain open for two months during regular trading days and regular trading hours after July 4th. The next market holiday will come Monday, September 4, which is Labor Day.

Enjoy your July 4!