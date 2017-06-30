July 4th Songs: 10 Ideas for Your Independence Day Playlist

What July 4th songs will you be playing this year?

We have compiled 10 patriotic songs that celebrate the 241 years of America for you to play this year. Check them out:

Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA : This classic anthem honors those who take pride in the fact that they stand for the liberty and freedom provided by this country.

: This classic anthem honors those who take pride in the fact that they stand for the liberty and freedom provided by this country. Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA : Celebrate July 4th in style with this contemporary pop hit.

: Celebrate July 4th in style with this contemporary pop hit. Don McLean – American Pie : We’ve all been inspired by this song about good ol’ boys drinking whiskey and rye.

: We’ve all been inspired by this song about good ol’ boys drinking whiskey and rye. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – American Girl : Petty gives us all the feels with this one.

: Petty gives us all the feels with this one. Toby Keith – Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue : Country lovers rejoice–this tune celebrates rural America with a bang.

: Country lovers rejoice–this tune celebrates rural America with a bang. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama : Way down South and in the rest of America, Lynyrd Skynyrd set the country aflame with this feel-good, honky tonky song.

: Way down South and in the rest of America, Lynyrd Skynyrd set the country aflame with this feel-good, honky tonky song. Katy Perry – Firework : Bring out your inner sparkly self with this song about the fireworks in each man, woman and child.

: Bring out your inner sparkly self with this song about the fireworks in each man, woman and child. Mariah Carey – Fourth of July : Naturally, this Mariah classic makes our list.

: Naturally, this Mariah classic makes our list. Simon & Garfunkel – America : Those in the East Coast will enjoy this Simon & Garfunkel tune about looking for America.

: Those in the East Coast will enjoy this Simon & Garfunkel tune about looking for America. Jimi Hendrix – Star Spangled Banner (Live in Woodstock) – The guitar virtuoso did the impossible in the most important concert the world’s ever seen–he rewrote the Star Spangled Banner with his own soulful twangs to fit the counterculture revolution that epitomized the 1960s and shaped this nation for decades to come.

Happy 4th!