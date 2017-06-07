There were 16 notable investor filings today. Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE: KATE ) – GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.60% ownership stake in Kate Spade.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) – Point72 Asset Management, L.P. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.20% ownership stake in Dynavax Technologies.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP ) – JP MORGAN CHASE & CO has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.00% ownership stake in Natural Resource Partners.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED ) – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 14.63% ownership stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ATI ) – IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 10.10% ownership stake in Allegheny Technologies.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO ) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.43% ownership stake in Cavco Industries.

DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR ) – Otto Alexander has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.30% ownership stake in DDR. This is an increase of 8.85% from their previous filing.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG ) – RED MOUNTAIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.90% ownership stake in Air Transport Services Group. This is a decrease of 65.49% from their previous filing.

Gas Natural Inc. (NYSEMKT: EGAS ) – MACAULAY WILLIAM E has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Gas Natural.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSEMKT: BTN ) – Steinberg Howard A. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.00% ownership stake in Ballantyne Strong. This is an increase of 32.08% from their previous filing.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN ) – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 22.33% ownership stake in Wendy’s. This is a decrease of 4.78% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

FBR & Co. (NASDAQ: FBRC ) – Standard General L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in FBR. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALE ) – JP MORGAN CHASE & CO has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in RetailMeNot. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: DXTR ) – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.30% ownership stake in Dextera Surgical. This is a decrease of 36.11% from their previous filing.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG ) – TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in KMG Chemicals.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG ) – Trigran Investments, Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in KMG Chemicals.

