Kmart Store Closings 2017: 49 More Locations Added to the List

The list of Kmart stores to be closed is getting longer, with 49 locations added to the 24 previously announced. Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ), the parent company of Kmart, had no immediate comment on closings first reported by Business Insider.

The chain that added “Attention Kmart Shoppers” to the suburban vernacular — along with wide selection and low prices with its stand-alone, big-box stores across America — will close most of the stores (see list below) now on the list by September, according to media reports.

Some 16 additional Sears stores have also been added to the roster of shuttered stores. The new closures brings combined Kmart-Sears total to 180.

Sears announced in January it was planning to close down 42 of its locations — considered non-profitable stores — this year in an effort to “increase its financial flexibility and improve long-term operating performance.”

In March, SHLD stock dropped more than 12% after the company disclosed in a SEC filing that there was substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operations unless it could increase its borrowing and tap cash from assets. The shares are down slightly more than 1% this morning in pre-market trading.

The following Kmart stores have been added to the list of stores to be shuttered this year:

Dothan, AL, store 3082

Muscle Shoals, AL, store 7045

Little Rock, AR, store 3120

Bullhead City (Riviera), AZ, store 3375

Blythe, CA, store 3881

Sacramento, CA, store 4117

Manteca, CA, store 4862

Fort Oglethorpe, GA, store 3083

Calhoun, GA, store 9625

Iowa City, IA, store 4315

Marshalltown, IA, store 7583

Mishawaka, IN, store 4152

Newburyport, MA, store 9147

Elkton, MD, store 9524

Traverse City, MI, store 3009

West Branch, MI, store 3864

Cheboygan, MI, store 9245

Mantua, NJ, store 3060

Manahawkin, NJ, store 3641

Las Cruces, NM, store 3682

Alamogordo, NM, store 9119

Las Vegas, NV, store 3680

Henderson, NV, store 3857

Sparks, NV, store 4151

Liverpool, NY, store 3352

Malone, NY, store 3943

Cortland, NY, store 7134

Watertown, NY, store 7432

Wooster, OH, store 4875

Streetsboro, OH, store 9676

Tulsa, OK, store 4473

Roseburg, OR, store 7580

Butler, PA, store 4771

Belle Vernon, PA, store 7120

Indiana, PA, store 7217

Summerville, SC, store 3606

Seneca, SC, store 9320

Madison, TN, store 4093

Johnson City, TN, store 7353

El Paso, TX, store 3491

El Paso, TX, store 7347

Spanish Fork, UT, store 7425

Virginia Beach, VA, store 3560

Virginia Beach, VA, store 3801

West Allis, WI, store 3618

La Crosse, WI, store 4089

Medford, WI, store 7656

Lewisburg, WV, store 7582

Sheridan, WY, store 9074

The following Sears have been reportedly added to the January list:

Chico, CA, store 2048

Dalton, GA, store 2615

Biloxi, MS, store 2256

Asheboro, NC, store 2645

Minot, ND, store 2152

Vineland, NJ, store 2374

Columbus, OH, store 1150

Elyria, OH, store 1310

Columbus, OH, store 1370

Franklin, OH, store 2940

Midwest City, OK, store 1261

Richmond, VA, store 1445

Columbia, SC, store 1525

Texarkana, TX, store 2567

Sherman, TX, store 2627

St. George, UT, store 2220

Additionally, the following Sears Auto Center locations have been added to the list of planned closings: