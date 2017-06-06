Can Anything Knock Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Down?

I wrote last month that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock was a terrible short, and the past few weeks seem to confirm that thesis. Tesla stock is at an all-time high once again — despite a reasonable amount of somewhat concerning news. First-quarter earnings in early May seemed a modest disappointment. TSLA stock actually fell on the report, and it looked like a torrid year-to-date run was over.

That obviously wasn’t the case. Tesla stock has picked up again, gaining 17% in just the last two weeks. TSLA stock is now up almost 67% YTD, having added over $20 billion in market capitalization.

The more recent gains have come despite developments that might take down lesser stocks.

A downgrade from Morgan Stanley has been ignored. A CEO change at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) that might imply better focus on electric and/or autonomous vehicles hasn’t impacted Tesla’s market cap lead over both Ford and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ). (In fact, the gap has grown.) Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ) selling its stake didn’t hurt either.

Even an apparent decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change accord — which could impact subsidies beneficial to Tesla — and an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk to President Donald Trump has done nothing to affect the bullish sentiment toward TSLA stock.

The strength of Tesla stock in the face of seemingly bad — or at least, not good — news shows why a short of TSLA is so dangerous. But it also leads to the question: at this point, what will it take for Tesla stock to decline? There are a few possibilities. The bad news for Tesla stock shorts is that they seem either unlikely — or far into the future.

Production Problems for Tesla

It’s easy to forget after the YTD strength in Tesla stock, but the company’s reputation for execution historically hasn’t been that great. Tesla actually missed its 2016 production guidance. The company delivered a bit over 76,000 cars, below initial projections of 80,000-90,000. In three of four quarters in 2016, Tesla missed its quarterly target as well (including Q4).

Another stumble could change the narrative around Tesla — and bring TSLA stock back to Earth. But, at the moment, execution seems reasonably solid. The company beat Q1 deliveries targets. Tesla insists the Model 3 will start shipping later this year, despite long-held skepticism on that front from some TSLA bears.

At this point, another stumble seems possible but unlikely. And given the strength in sentiment behind TSLA stock, it’s not clear that a missed timeline (or two) would even matter. Again, Tesla has missed a number of self-imposed deadlines in the past. The long case, meanwhile, is based on profits in 2025 and 2030 — not 2017 and 2018. It’s easy to imagine TSLA bulls and shareholders shrugging off any delay as immaterial to the long-term case for Tesla stock.

