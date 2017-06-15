Lidl Opens Its First U.S. Stores Today: 7 Highlights

Lidl has officially launched in the U.S.

The German discount retail chain is expected to make some serious noise in the U.S. Here are seven things to know about the European giant’s entry to the country:

The company’s foray into American territory kicks off with 10 locations across three states, including Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

It is unclear how much Lidl spent on the move, but it is believed to have been billions of dollars.

The concept is simple–have a bare-bones version of major retailers that offers house brands at a reduced price.

Lidl expects to have 100 stores open in the U.S. within a year of today’s launch.

A number of private label brands will also make up a large portion of the company’s stock, or roughly 90%.

Plenty of images surrounding Lidl’s launch were unveiled online, including CEO Brendan Proctor waving at the large crowd that showed up to check out the store, images of shoppers grabbing their items and walking out with bags of groceries, Proctor speaking at one of the store openings and more.

Lidl is eventually expected to expand to the rest of the country, but the company has yet to announce what state it will invade next.

What do you think of the idea–will you be shopping at a Lidl anytime soon, or will you stick to your favorite grocer?