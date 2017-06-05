Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Shares Skyrocket on Successful Cancer Drug Trial

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO ) shares were in orbit on Monday following three successful cancer drug trials.

Loxo Oncology Inc reported positive results for its cancer drug Larotrectinib. Larotrectinib is an oral drug that is designed to treat cancer with abnormalities connected to tropomyosin receptor kinases. The drug is being tested in three separate clinical trials.

The results from these studies showed that Larotrectinib had an objective response rate for 76% of patients with confirmatory response data available. When expanded to include all patients, this went up to 78%.

The studies conducted by Loxo Oncology Inc also found that the drug was mostly consistent with its objective response rate on a variety of tumors. The studies included patients with appendiceal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer and many other types of cancer.

Loxo Oncology Inc also points out that the side effects of Larotrectinib weren’t severe. The most common side effects included fatigue, dizziness, nausea, and anemia.

Seven patients required dose reductions due to adverse events, but not a single patient stopped using the cancer drug. The patients that had to have their doses reduced also still saw shrinking in their tumors.

Loxo Oncology Inc says that Larotrectinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Loxo Oncology Inc is planning to use the patients from the three studies as its basis for its New Drug Application of Larotrectinib. It plans to make this submission in either late 2017 or early 2018.

LOXO stock was up 50% as of noon Monday and is up 126% year-to-date.