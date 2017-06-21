American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) and Tangoe Inc (TNGO) Lead 18 Notable Investor Filings

There were 18 notable investor filings today. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (NASDAQ: CALL ) – Twinleaf Management, LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.00% ownership stake in magicJack VocalTec.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX ) – INTEGRATED CORE STRATEGIES (US) LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.80% ownership stake in Century Aluminum.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Tangoe, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGO ) – Vector Capital IV, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Tangoe. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE ) – AMC Networks Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 64.30% ownership stake in RLJ Entertainment. This is a decrease of 19.42% from their previous filing.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM ) – Ronin Capital, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.80% ownership stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3.70% from their previous filing.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD ) – Coliseum Capital Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.70% ownership stake in Blue Bird.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT: HCHC ) – FALCONE PHILIP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 13.50% ownership stake in HC2 Holdings. This is a decrease of 2.17% from their previous filing.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC ) – Knowlton Calvin H has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.20% ownership stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare. This is a decrease of 23.46% from their previous filing.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP ) – Tetra Technologies Inc has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 41.55% ownership stake in CSI Compressco.

StemCells, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM ) – Shoham Moshe has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.50% ownership stake in StemCells. This is a decrease of 17.76% from their previous filing.

StemCells, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM ) – Gadot Harel has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 11.09% ownership stake in StemCells. This is an increase of 8.62% from their previous filing.

StemCells, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM ) – Bornstein Yoseph has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 15.94% ownership stake in StemCells. This is a decrease of 18.13% from their previous filing.

StemCells, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM ) – Berkson Sandra has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.94% ownership stake in StemCells.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) – RLJ SPAC Acquisition, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 60.24% ownership stake in RLJ Entertainment.

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI ) – RELM WIRELESS CORP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.50% ownership stake in Iteris. This is a decrease of 9.72% from their previous filing.

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD ) – Austin Ventures X Lp has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.50% ownership stake in Upland Software.

American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT ) – American Assets Trust, Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 11.30% ownership stake in American Assets Trust.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

StemCells, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM ) – Lewkowicz Leon has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.30% ownership stake in StemCells. This is a decrease of 21.59% from their previous filing.

