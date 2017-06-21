Make Your Millionaire Friends Look Broke with These 7% Yields

My friend is a young 41-year old millionaire. And the poor guy is basically broke!

Meanwhile there’s a conservative yet savvy grandma in the Midwest raking in more monthly income than my boy, on a modest $387,000 in savings.

What’s her secret? We’ll get to that in a minute. First, let’s lament my man’s millionaire curse.

His stash of cash does him no good, other than giving him something to worry about. His million-dollar problem? He doesn’t know how to turn his green pile into a steady, sustainable income stream.

And since he believes in efficient markets, he has no interest in exploring investments that could pay him 7% or 8% annually – providing him with $75,000+ in yearly income while leaving his capital intact (or better than intact) to boot.

You probably know a few broke millionaires too. In fact, today, anyone with a million bucks or two is (sadly) more likely to be poor than not.

The “efficient” S&P 500 pays a pathetic 1.9% – practically a 150-year low. And the 10-Year Treasury yields about 2.3%. Any friend of yours who piles a million bucks into either is only generating $19,000 to $23,000 per year in income.

That’s less than your neighborhood barista. And heck, unless your friend is a multi-millionaire already, they’d better go get a job at the coffee shop!

On a monthly basis, these “one millionaires” aren’t even clearing $2,000 per month. And if they saved two million, they still only have $4,000 in monthly income.

That was my entry-level salary as a know-nothing 21-year old fresh out of college.

How tragic that a successful retiree with $2 million to their name would have to live paycheck-to-paycheck like I did, back when I was single, foolish and carefree!

