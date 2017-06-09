McDonald’s Gay Pride Fries Debut in Rainbow Boxes

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has released gay pride fries in rainbow boxes in honor of gay pride month.

June is a time to celebrate the things that make us unique, and no one knows this better than the LGBTQ community, which celebrate gay pride in stride throughout most major U.S. cities with marches, events, talks and other activities that honor gay rights.

McDonald’s is supporting the community this month by testing a concept that won’t change the flavor of any existing meals or add any items to its menu, but it will change the eating experience.

After all, food experts often say that eating is a multi-sensory experience–although you take in the scent of your food and savor it with your taste, you eat with your eyes first and foremost.

McDonald’s gay pride fries carry their moniker from the fact that the burger chain’s tasty fries come inside rainbow boxes, which mark a symbol of gay pride in the form of the LGBTQ flag.

The idea is being tested in the Bay Area of California, as well as some McDonald’s locations in the Washington, D.C. area.

If you’re living in either area, show your support for gay pride by heading over to a McDonald’s and buying some fries.

MCD stock fell a fraction of a percentage Friday afternoon.