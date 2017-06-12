McDonald’s Hiring 250,000 Employees This Summer via Snapchat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) have teamed up to bring more jobs to the burger chain this coming summer.

It’s no surprise that the summer months are a busy time for fast food markets, prompting industry giants such as McDonald’s to add more positions to fill the summer rush caused by faster metabolism, especially among youths.

Speaking of younger generations, millennials will revel in the fact that the company is hiring 250,000 workers via Snapchat in a bid to make the job application process easier and more appealing to the youth.

The photo-sharing app will feature 10-second McDonald’s ads that you can swipe on to form a creative video that can be up to 10 seconds long. You can then send this video to the chain, where workers will review your passion for employment and determine whether or not you are worthy.

The move comes at a time when more and more teenagers and young adults are choosing to focus on school rather than working at a young age as the need for a college education increases in a country bereft of opportunities compared to previous generations.

Nevertheless, about half of McDonald’s workers are millennials, specifically falling in the 16- to 24-age range.

The partnership allows users to make what the company calls a “snaplications,” which is simpler than building a resume, writing a cover letter and interviewing.

MCD stock fell 1.8% Monday.