McDonald’s Minions Menu Is Only Available Here

A McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) Minions menu is here, but it is only available in one overseas market.

Singapore is the lucky country that will be able to enjoy the McDonald’s classics, plus a few new menu items that sound delicious. If you’ve ever seen Minions or a Despicable Me film, you’ll know that the word “banana!” is often uttered by these small, yellow creatures, who kind of look like bananas.

Unsurprisingly the McDonald’s Minions menu includes a banana pie, which is very similar to the Apple pie that is already offered in the fast food chain, potentially burning your mouth. You can also get a Banana ice cream cone, which is just like one of its soft serves, but it’s yellow and banana-flavored.

There’s also iced banana chocolate, which is a McCafe offering that comes with — you guessed it — banana, chocolate and a caffeine kick to start off your morning. French-fries lovers will appreciate the next one–Minion-shaped potatoes that are thicker than your average McDonald’s french fries, and you can dip these in curry sauce.

Finally, Singapore consumers will be able to try Mickey D’s own Chicken McNuggets with a bit of fire on them as they will be quite spicy, appeasing the Asian sensitivity for spicy food.

Despicable Me 3 will be released in theaters a week from today, Friday, June 30.

MCD stock grew 0.1% Friday.