Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Looks Even MORE Overvalued

So far, I’ve been a small brick in the “wall of worry” being climbed by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock. I argued in March, for instance, that Microsoft was worth about $100 billion too much. MSFT stock has gained another 12%-plus since then — and Microsoft has added around $70 billion in incremental value.

There has been some good news for Microsoft stock. But the emphasis should be on ‘some,’ and the longer-term concerns that kept a lid on MSFT stock for years aren’t gone. The company still is tremendously reliant on PC sales. Those sales have stabilized for the moment — but are highly unlikely to ever grow again.

The company’s growth drivers either cannibalize existing revenue (like Office 365) or lie in industries where Microsoft is in second place.

MSFT isn’t that expensive, admittedly, though it does trade at almost 22x fiscal year 2018 analyst earnings-per-share estimates. But that’s still a number that prices in a tremendous amount of growth. And even the recent, moderately good news doesn’t imply an acceleration for a company whose revenue grew 6% and whose non-GAAP operating income grew just 2% in a somewhat disappointing fiscal Q3.

Yet MSFT stock keeps climbing. With investors pricing in an awful lot of success, it’s getting increasingly difficult to see where further growth can come from.

Some Recent Good News for MSFT Stock

There has been some good news for Microsoft over the past few weeks. But even in that good news lies reminders that Microsoft simply isn’t the dominant force it once was.

It does appear like the WannaCry attack last month should be a plus for MSFT stock, as it could drive business users, in particular, to upgrade no-longer-supported versions of Windows. But even that modest tailwind only is a one-time boost for a business that, even as it shifts toward the cloud, is likely to be stagnant at best.

A new Surface tablet will take on the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPad. But iPad sales are in a long-term decline themselves, and Surface revenue, per Microsoft SEC filings, is a single-digit portion of overall MSFT revenue. A new Skype update mimics features offered by Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP ) Snapchat. But Microsoft paid $8.5 billion for Skype, which is worth a fraction of SNAP’s roughly $23 billion enterprise value — even if that valuation may be inflated at the moment.

