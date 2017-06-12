Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Reveals the Xbox One X, Coming in November

E3 2017 officially kicks off this week, with the usual flood of new video games. However, one of the most hotly anticipated announcements of the event took place over the weekend. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) held its press conference and officially took the wraps off “Project Scorpio” its powerful new game console. Officially called the Xbox One X, the “world’s most powerful gaming console” goes on sale starting Nov. 7, with a starting price of $499.

Source: Microsoft

Project Scorpio Gets Real

MSFT’s Project Scorpio hasn’t exactly been a secret. Microsoft has been teasing it for the past year, but the gaming industry has been anxiously awaiting the moment when it was officially announced. That’s the point where the speculation ends and we finally know for certain how the company plans to fight back against Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) Playstation 4 and its latest console, the PS4 Pro.

At its E3 press conference, MSFT unveiled what it claims is the world’s most powerful game console. The Project Scorpio code name is gone and the new console will be called the Xbox One X. Price is $499 and the new Xbox will be available worldwide starting Nov. 7.

Xbox One X Key Specs

Microsoft says the Xbox One X isn’t just the world’s most powerful game console, it holds that title by a wide margin — 40% more power than any other console, including the Playstation Pro.

Here are the specifications MSFT released that support that claim.

8-core custom CPU @ 2.3GHz from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD

(NASDAQ: 12GB DDR5 RAM at 326 GB/s

6 Teraflop Scorpio Engine GPU

Liquid cooling plus centrifugal fan

1TB hard drive

8GB Flash memory

4K UHD optical disc drive

HDMI 2.0, HDR10

DTS 5.1 audio, Dolby True HD with Atmos

True HD with Atmos Bluetooth, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, IR blaster

Complete Xbox One Compatibility and Upgrades

MSFT went to great lengths to assure attendees that there will be cross-compatibility across the Xbox One lineup, including the Original Xbox One, the Xbox One S and the new Xbox One X. That means Xbox One games will play on each of these consoles. Peripherals such as game controllers are also cross-compatible.

Naturally, with the power the Xbox One X has on tap, some experiences are going to be superior, though.

Games developed for the new console will be marked as “Xbox One X Enhanced.” They will take full advantage of the new Xbox console’s capabilities for a superior experience, including true 4K and HDR support. MSFT is also working with developers to release 4K-enhanced versions of older titles, which will also be marketed as being “Xbox One X Enhanced.” To help boost sales of the new console, Microsoft says owners of these original games will get the 4K patch for free.

