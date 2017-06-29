Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock's Trend Looks Friendlier -- Buy In

Are you waiting for the next catalyst in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to buy shares? Well I’m here to say, “Don’t!” In conjunction with options on MSFT stock, a fully hedged collar makes it the right time and price to get involved today! Let me explain.

As discussed several weeks back when last writing about MSFT stock, it’s no secret, it’s not 1999 for Microsoft. The fact it’s not 1999 also continues to be a very good thing for shareholders off and on the Microsoft price chart.

Yet many investors will opt to wait patiently on the sidelines to see if the next corporate confessional or other piece of future information will yield a better opportunity for buying MSFT stock. Bottom line though, waiting around has proven costly in the past year with gains of 40%.

And there’s little to suggest Microsoft can’t continue to rally to fresh highs!

The other bottom-line, top-line and squiggly line on the financial statements and price chart suggest Microsoft stock, backed by a successful reboot into key growth markets and dominance in the PC market, is still going places. And that my friends, is a friendly trend to join today, right here and right now!

MSFT Stock Weekly Chart

When I last wrote about Microsoft in May, shares were positioned for investors to purchase on a pullback. Specifically, MSFT had established a smallish double-bottom base which had successfully tested a triangular breakout for support.

Over the past few weeks, not only did the pattern low hold, but new all-time-highs were captured in MSFT stock.

Most recent, shares of MSFT have pulled back and established yet another tight basing formation. By our reckoning it’s the fourth such pattern for shares since breaking out of a much larger base-on-base structure and then above its all-time-high of $59.97 set back in 1999.

Net, net the price action remains very constructive with little reason to think MSFT won’t continue to trend higher in the second half of 2017.

