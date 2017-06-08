Microsoft DirectReality Rumors: What Is It??

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is forming all sorts of buzz with its new trademark, but no one knows exactly what it consists of.

Source: Microsoft

The tech and gaming company is turning heads with a trademark called DirectReality, which some believe must be an idea related to gaming. Microsoft has come a long way since the release of its first Xbox console, which was its initial foray into the console game.

Over the years, the tech giant has become a leader in the industry, surpassing Nintendo’s best efforts and keeping up with what PlayStation has had to offer over the decades.

The DirectReality moniker suggests that Microsoft could be adding virtual reality capabilities into its gaming system. However, the company has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, leaving VR hopefuls in the dark about what the concept could consist of.

More answers may be coming soon as Sunday, June 11 marks Microsoft’s upcoming E3 conference where the public may know what DirectReality is all about.

What we do know is that the trademark involved the following terminology regarding DirectReality: “computer game software” and “computer software for holographic applications.”

DirectReality seems like a necessary move for Microsoft as VR and mixed reality continue to gain traction across the tech world, including throughout most of the gaming community.

MSFT stock fell 0.9% Thursday.