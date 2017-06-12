Minecraft Updates: 2 Huge New Changes Are Coming This Summer

Minecraft is receiving two new updates this summer.

The game’s creators announced during the weekend’s gaming conference E3 that one of the world’s most popular games will add cross-platform support as part of the “Summer 2017” update.

This means that all mobile, console and Windows 10 versions of these games will fall under the Minecraft moniker, in addition to Java, which is a PC title. These include Windows 10, Xbox One, iOS, Android and Nintendo’s Switch.

Over the summer, the game will offer you an update automatically as long as you own it. There are currently more than 55 million users who play Minecraft every month.

The other update comes in the form of unlimited land to explore. The update is called Infinite Worlds and it allows you to search far and wide, which is better than the current limit of 3×3 miles that you can explore.

Additionally, Minecraft will “bring all players together” with “seamless switching of input methods and controllers”. This move will make multiplayer gaming easier and more convenient.