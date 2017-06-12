3 High-Priced Momo Stocks That Will Pay YOU

The Goldman Sachs report on the freshly coined FAAMG stocks — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) — having a valuation bubble sent the NASDAQ reeling Friday.

While I am not one to normally argue with the behemoth Goldman, I have to say that the acronym FAAMG is clunky at best and flat out ridiculous at worst. Additionally, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Google all have P/E ratios well below 40, so their valuations really don’t fully embody the momentum insanity witnessed lately.

So instead, I coined my very own acronym to represent the three stocks that have been the poster children for the momo craziness: TAN — Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Amazon and Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ: NVDA ) . Not only is it a simple and easy-to-remember name, but these three stock all have valuations bordering on ludicrous. Plus all three TAN stocks, unlike the FAAMG group, made new all-time intraday highs Friday before getting absolutely destroyed. My two previous articles from last week on TSLA and NVDA portended of possible carnage looming. The market finally said enough is enough.

Now that the TAN trio have finally stopped going straight up, we can use the massive reversals on Friday to help us structure some call credit spread trades. These defined-risk trades have an additional 10% upside cushion to the all-time highs while providing a solid 15%-20% potential return over the normally sleepy summer months.

So let’s take a look at these TAN trade ideas. With implied volatility spiking on Friday’s bloodbath, option selling strategies are the preferred way to position.

