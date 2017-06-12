Monday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL)

U.S. stock futures are trading broadly lower this morning, as the tech-sector rout picks up where it left off on Friday. Sparked by a research note at Goldman Sachs warning that the so called “FANG” stocks may be overbought, tech heavyweights like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) all headed sharply lower Friday, and are extending those losses this morning.

As a result, futures on the Nasdaq-100 are down 0.77%, more than tripling losses in S&P 500 futures, which are off 0.16%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures, which have shed 0.13%.

On the options front, June expiration brought a deluge of activity as tech traders attempted to pull profits off the table amid a sharp sell-off on the last day of the contract. In fact, volume surged to 24.9 million calls and 23.5 million puts on Friday. On the CBOE, a preference for puts sent the single-session equity put/call volume ratio soaring to 0.72 from Thursday’s perch at 0.55. What’s more, the 10-day moving average bounced off its lowest level since February to close out the week at 0.62.

Diving into Friday’s options activity, Apple options were mixed after reports of slow iPhone modems, and could remain mixed following this morning’s downgrade at Mizuho Securities. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw an uptick in put volume after noted short-seller Citron Research once again issued a bearish research note on the stock. Finally, Amazon.com stock gave up the $1,000 mark in the wake of Goldman Sachs’ tech sector warning.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Citron Research is at it again on NVDA stock, issuing a report that called Nvidia a “casino stock” and arguing that the shares had rallied too far. Citron also called Citi’s recent research note on NVDA stock “irresponsibly bullish.” Add this to Goldman Sachs tech concerns, and Nvidia ended Friday with a loss of nearly 6.5%.

NVDA options traders also shied away from the shares, with calls only making up 54% of the more than 1.8 million contracts traded. If you read Friday’s report, you know that NVDA call traders were already in the process of liquidating their June positions heading into expiration — a smart move given the stock’s plunge on Friday.

Looking out to July, however, indicates that some NVDA options traders may have rolled their call positions out to back months. Currently, the July put/call open interest ratio arrives at 0.60, down sharply from the final June reading of 1.52. With NVDA stock up more than 30% since the last time Citron issued a bearish note, these calls may be smart money going forward.

