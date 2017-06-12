“Moonshots” Can Move Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock

My core concern towards Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) stock has been its reliance on its advertising business. AdSense, YouTube and other advertising revenue streams comprise a great business, to be sure. They provide a solid moat for Alphabet, and a strong profit base for GOOGL stock. But there are challenges, most notably the shift to mobile that continues to compress CPC (cost-per-click) rates — and potentially, profit margins.

That concern looks increasingly overblown, as GOOGL stock followed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in trading over $1,000 per share for a while. What looks like a developing online advertising duopoly between Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) mitigates those risks. But optimism toward Google’s “Other Bets” — what the company once called ‘moonshots’ — also benefits GOOGL stock.

That optimism has some basis. Alphabet has a number of intriguing initiatives underway, most notably its Waymo self-driving car unit.

And there’s another way to look at those businesses: even if they fail, there’s a benefit to GOOGL stock. The Other Bets businesses are losing money — about $3.6 billion in 2016, per the Alphabet Inc 10-K. If they work, they provide value. If they don’t, Alphabet Inc can kill the projects — and improve margins.

With GOOGL stock soaring, it sure looks like investors are pricing in some level of success. From here, that looks a bit optimistic. But, admittedly, Alphabet Inc does have a few real drivers outside its core business. And that optimism could keep GOOGL stock in the four figures for some time to come — if not permanently.

Waymo and GOOGL Stock

In December, Alphabet Inc spun out its self-driving car unit into a standalone company: Waymo. That unit has received the most coverage of Alphabet moonshots, in part because of a nasty, public lawsuit with Uber over intellectual property.

But hopes are high for Waymo. The company already has sent a self-driving car through the streets of Austin, Texas. While Waymo won’t manufacture cars, it is partnering with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) in its efforts.

Competition will be fierce, of course. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is looking to dominate the autonomous driving space. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) reportedly has invested in its own efforts. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) replaced its CEO in a move seen as an attempt to focus more strongly on electric vehicles and, possibly, self-driving cars.

But Alphabet’s impressive AI and machine learning capabilities and head start might make it the favorite in the space. Morgan Stanley has estimated that Waymo could be worth $70 billion should Alphabet Inc decide to spin it off. That figure compares with a current valuation of Tesla of just $60 billion. And that sentiment could explain some of the recent optimism toward GOOGL stock.

