National Flag Day 2017: 7 Images to Celebrate Old Glory

National Flag Day is an important time in our country’s history that is not observed as closely as other holidays, but it’s just as important.

Source: Shutterstock

We honor Old Glory on June 14, in honor of the day in 1777 in which the Continental Congress adopted the American flag. It is unclear when it first became a holiday, but some states have adopted it as a holiday.

It is not a federal holiday, but it is a day of great importance for the history of the United States of America. We are honoring the holiday with seven images of Old Glory that you can share.

Pick your favorite and pass it along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media outlets.

Check them out.