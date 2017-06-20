Nestle Invests Big in Meal Delivery Startup Freshly

Nestle announced that it was making a major investment in Freshly.

The latter is a startup that was founded with the intent of offering meal delivery to those on the go, or who are simply not in the cooking mood somedays. The investment is a move that will help both companies as it will help in diversifying Nestle’s portfolio, while also expanding the distribution network that Freshly has access to.

It is unclear how much exactly Nestle is investing in the startup, but the company disclosed that it is lead investor in a new round of funding for freshly, amounting to $77 million. The move will help the startup take a part in the prepared meals market that is budding in the U.S., which is worth $10 billion and is expected to grow quite a bit over the coming years.

Freshly’s expansion that will be facilitated by Nestle includes helping the company increase its involvement in the East Coast where it will build a kitchen, as well as a distribution center sometime next year. The move will help it improve its services in the U.S. all around the nation.

Jeff Hamilton is a Nestle USA Food Division President who will assume a role in Freshly’s board of directors, the company added.