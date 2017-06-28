New on Netflix in July 2017: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) next month?

The online streaming service announced a slate of classic and contemporary film offerings that cinema fanatics can enjoy for the month of July. One of the all-time biggest — if not the biggest — shipwreck movie in Titanic will be available to Netflix subscribers on July 1.

There are also other classics such as Mighty Ducks and Free Willy that the whole family can enjoy. Additionally, Netflix subscribers will have access to several critically-acclaimed films from recent years such as Lion, which follows the trials and tribulations of an Indian kid lost in Calcutta.

The selection isn’t bereft of raunchy comedies as Bad Santa 2 will also be out later in the month.

NFLX stock grew 1.6% Wednesday.

