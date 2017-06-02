New on Netflix in June 2017: 28 New Netflix Movies

Wondering what is new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in June? Well InvestorPlace has your answers.
There are loads of movies that are going to be new on Netflix this month. The list is mostly made up of more recent films, but there are also a few classics that have slipped their way in. On top of this, new original movies from the streaming company are also set to come out this month.
Here is a list of some of the new on Netflix movies coming this month.
Available June 1
- Catwoman (2004)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
Available June 2
- Saving Banksy (2014)
Available June 3
- Headshot (2016)
- Three (2016)
- War on Everyone (2016)
Available June 5
- Suite Française (2014)
Available June 7
- Disturbing the Peace (2016)
- DreamWorks’ Trolls (2016)
Available June 9
- Shimmer Lake — Netflix Original Film
Available June 10
- Daughters of the Dust (1991)
- Havenhurst (2017)
- Sword Master (2016)
Available June 13
- Oh, Hello On Broadway — Netflix Original Film
Available June 15
- Marco Luque: Tamo Junto — Netflix Original Comedy Special
- Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
Available June 16
- Counterpunch — Netflix Original Film
Available June 20
- Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
- Disney’s Moana (2016)
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time — Netflix Original Comedy Special
Available June 23
- American Anarchist (2016)
- Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press — Netflix Original Film
- You Get Me — Netflix Original Film
Available June 30
- It’s Only the End of the World (2016)
- The Weekend (2016)
