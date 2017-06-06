Nike Inc (NKE) Stock Could Get a Boost From LaVar Ball

If you’ve never heard of LaVar Ball, it’s not due to a lack of effort on his part. He’s the loudmouth father of Lonzo Ball, star point guard at UCLA and likely top-five draft pick in this month’s NBA draft. He also might just be the best thing to happen to Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) stock in a while.

LaVar just launched a new sneaker company called Big Baller Brand, which last month unveiled a $495 basketball shoe and $220 sandal. Combined, less than 500 pairs were sold in the first week.

That’s five hundred … total. Not exactly the kind of debut that will have Nike “shaking in their boots,” as LaVar boasted.

It wasn’t the first time LaVar Ball has taunted or mocked Nike. And all that publicity has been great for … Nike. Soon, LaVar’s 15 minutes of fame will be up and Big Baller Brand will probably go bankrupt once the market for consumers with $500 to spend on basketball shoes fails to materialize.

In the meantime, Nike’s shoes are looking comparatively cheap. Most of their Air Jordan brand sneakers cost less than a third of the Baller Brand shoes.

NKE Getting Attention from LaVar

What LaVar Ball has managed to do is draw lots of attention to the entire sneaker and basketball apparel industry. And in that industry, Nike is king. Not that Nike needs the attention — the company grew profits by more than 23% in its most recent quarter, and has steadily improved sales in a 5% to 8% range in each of the last nine quarters. Analysts expect more of the same this year: 6% sales growth, 11% EPS growth.

Despite that steady growth, NKE stock has been up and down, starting the year at $50, touching as high as $58 in March, and dipping to $51 late last month. It’s back up to $53 now, and has risen just under 4% for the year, or roughly half the 2017 gains in the S&P 500 Index.

But that pedestrian performance looks like an explosion when compared to the recent returns of Nike’s biggest rival, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ,NYSE: UA ), whose stock has lost about a quarter of its value so far this year and nearly half its value in the past 12 months.

