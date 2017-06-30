It’s been a tough couple of years for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ). Heading into the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, NKE stock had declined by more than 3% in the past 52 weeks, and had barely budged over the past two years.

Source: Shutterstock

Competition from Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) and in particular adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) has been a factor. So has the stronger dollar, which has hurt margins. Heading into its Q4 report, Nike needed a big showing to change the narrative.

It delivered.

Nike stock is up 6% in premarket trading as of this writing, after gaining as much as 7% in after-hours trading Thursday. Both sales and earnings came in ahead of consensus, and FY18 guidance was much better than expected.

It’s good news for Nike — but the quarter alone doesn’t necessarily change the longer-term outlook. Currency and competitive concerns persist. NKE stock isn’t all that cheap on an earnings basis. Q4 should help the sentiment toward Nike, but the company still needs to deliver a couple more quarters to get shares back to where they were.

Nike’s Big Fourth Quarter

On a headline basis, Nike’s fourth quarter looks like a huge beat. Revenue grew 5.3% as reported, against analyst expectations of a 4.7% increase. More impressively, EPS of 60 cents crushed the Street consensus of 50 cents, and rose 22% year-over-year.

The quarter wasn’t quite as good as those numbers suggest, particularly on the bottom line. Nike benefited from an extraordinarily low tax rate, under 14%, which helped profits, and to a lesser extent from repurchases of Nike stock. Pre-tax income actually rose just 6% year-over-year, implying flattish operating margins.

Gross margin — a long-running concern for Nike — compressed 180 basis points year-over-year. Most of that decline did come from currency, which negatively impacted gross margin by 140 bps, per the Q4 conference call. But product costs are increasing, adding modest pressure as well.

The reason why the tax rate was lower than expected, and that currency had such an impact, is that Nike’s growth was weighted to international markets. North America revenue was flat, and up just 1% even excluding currency. But constant-currency sales grew 12% in Western Europe, 18% in “emerging markets” and 16% in the key China market.

All told, this really was more of a good news/bad news quarter. But there was more good news than bad, hence the optimism toward NKE stock.

Nike Looking Forward

Another driver was FY18 guidance. Nike stock actually was up just 2% before the earnings call started. By the end of the call, NKE stock had gained 7%-plus in after-hours trading.

Analysts were expecting FY18 EPS of just $2.48 before the call — just a 3% increase YOY. That figure surely will rise. Guidance seems to suggest a modest profit increase from FY18’s $2.51, with share repurchases likely getting EPS to $2.60-plus.

Next Page