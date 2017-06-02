Nokia Oyj (ADR) (Nok) Stock Is a Case of Image vs. Reality

I have a love-hate relationship with Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ). The things I love about it don’t work, and the things I hate about it seem to.

When I wrote about the company in January, I was angry about what I considered their patent trolling. Nokia was licensing the breakthroughs of its past to companies that exist only to make money through lawsuits.

This has worked for the stock. Nokia is up 35% since I wrote my story. The company’s actual results have been poor — a loss of 489 million Euros, or 8 euro-cents per share, on revenue of 5.378 billion Euros – but the loss was narrower than a year ago, even if the top line was lighter, and trolls are very Scandinavian.

Our Richard Saintvilus says this can be a $10 stock as investors catch up with an “improving narrative” — what is the narrative?

The Narrative for NOK Stock

Nokia today is mostly a cell industry infrastructure company. It makes the equipment cellphones connect with, the gear that moves radio signals back and forth between the air and the wired internet, radios and multiplexers that slice-and-dice frequencies for maximum digital throughput.

Cell phones are sexy like the Playboy Mansion once was. Cell services are like the plumbing in the Playboy Mansion. They are not sexy. The Nokia phones you may read about, those are produced through another company, HMD Global, under a license derived from the old feature phone business of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

Having Nokia out as a brand, albeit under a different company, lets Nokia the company continue to do its unsexy work under the radar. The most important point about that work is that Nokia is going Chinese, through a unit called Nokia Shanghai Bell, in which it will own 50% plus one controlling share.

The “exclusive platform” in China will let Nokia turn out gear combining its patents with the low costs for engineering available in Shanghai, so it won’t get beat on price as the world moves toward 5G service, the next big step in mobile internet service.

Next Page