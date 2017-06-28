Not All Energy Stocks Fall in Conjunction With Oil Prices

The energy sector has been on a volatile roller-coaster ride for the past few months. Oil prices rebounded when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced last November that it was going to cap oil-production, then collapsed when the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced larger-than-expected crude-oil inventory builds.

Prices rose again on the rumor that OPEC was going to extend its production caps to the end of March 2018 and then fell once more after OPEC confirmed the extension.

With oil prices collapsing once again, some energy stocks are dropping lower while other energy stocks are climbing. It all depends on which industry group those energy stocks are in.

Let’s take a look at the performance of energy stocks in the following two industry groups:

Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

The Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry group has been especially hard hit, as oil prices have failed to rise high enough to justify much new oil exploration, given that so many existing wells are still sitting fallow.

After brief rallies in the aftermath of OPEC’s late November announcement, we’ve seen SeaDrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL ), Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG ) and Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR ) resume their long-term downtrends and fall to new lows (see Fig. 2, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4).

It’s tough to make money when it’s cheaper to bring old wells back online than drill new ones.

