How to Game Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock for Future Profits

A lot has happened over the past month off and on the price chart for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and much of that has been favorable for bulls. But for today’s investors wanting to own NVDA stock, a better choice is, once more, an ‘either or’ options combo. Let me explain.

One month ago and on the heels of a rip-roaring good earnings report and an equally strong approval rating from investors which jettisoned NVDA stock higher, I discussed the use of a bullish modified fence strategy.

Since that time, momentum off the Nvidia price chart has continued to build and the company is appearing increasingly well-positioned for growth in hot areas like artificial intelligence and deep learning, as well as cryptocurrencies.

Most recent and beyond my technology pay-grade is word of Nvidia’s growing artificial intelligence and deep learning partnership with German giant Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VLKAY ). The relationship is aiming to branch off beyond autonomous automobiles and into areas such as optimizing city traffic patterns and improving how robots and humans work together.

There’s also buzz Nvidia has a chip designed specifically for mining cryptocurrencies. It’s unconfirmed, but ASUS, a leading manufacturer of graphics cards has put up product specs on its website and further supporting bulls eyeing the sky as the limit for NVDA stock.

Elsewhere though, conditions look less robust in the short-term. On the Nvidia price chart, that other important market dynamic of shares having reached great heights already and gravity beginning to weigh in on NVDA stock has entered the picture.

NVDA Stock Daily Chart

Since last writing about NVDA, shares have gained a very respectable 9% for investors. Even better for some, Nvidia rallied to score fresh all-time-highs. To say the least, the overall trend has been friendly for bulls, though more so at some price levels than others.

A bit closer to the daily chart action, NVDA has put in a topping pattern. Our view is shares are in decent position for continued profit-taking and likely, a larger, but healthy correction within the existing uptrend.

What does that mean? For a growth name like Nvidia, it could be a pullback as deep as $50, or roughly 30%. A decline of that size may seem wildly volatile, but it’s generally accepted by intermediate-term investors as par for a stock that’s had a sizable rally like NVDA has.

