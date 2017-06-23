Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Does the Impossible – It Sells

Although President Donald Trump has taken credit for making the markets great again, what can’t be denied is that not all sectors are feeling the love. In particular, retail stocks have not enjoyed robust success. Both high-end stores like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and discount retailers like Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ) are in troubled waters. Somehow, though, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI ) stands apart from the crowd. Just what is its secret?

To understand how OLLI is beating everyone out, we have to acknowledge the ugliness in retail stocks. Public enemy number one, of course, is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

The smiley-faced company gets a lot of heat, but much of it is not undeserved. According to the U.S. Bureau of the Census, e-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales has jumped from 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 1999 to 8.5% in Q1 of this year. Even worse for the brick-and-mortar operations, the trend is increasingly bullish.

This dynamic impacts the competitors to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, but not OLLI stock itself. Amazon largely competes directly on the retail channel calendar. In other words, if a product is available at a brick-and-mortar location, it’s also available on Amazon.com. Thus, the consumer has a lot of choices. Increasingly in our digital age, they choose the convenience of e-commerce.

In sharp contrast, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet features mostly brand-name products that are heavily discounted due to “closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars.” Amazon really isn’t in that game, so it can’t negatively impact OLLI stock.

OLLI Stock Insulated From the Competition

Indeed, it’s hard for anybody to derail Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and it’s not due to lack of competition. E-commerce retail stocks that specialize in discounted products, most notably Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK ), run extensive operations. Yet OSTK is down nearly 6% year-to-date. On the flipside, OLLI stock is up a blistering 35%.

Just how is that possible? The people who are looking for bargains want to save money across the entire experience. OSTK offers free shipping, but only on orders above $45. Plus, one of online shopping’s biggest drag is the shipping wait time, according to The Wall Street Journal. You don’t have that problem with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

But if cheap prices and quick-and-easy physical locations are the paths to success, how come retail stocks DLTR and Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ) underperform? I think the key here is that OLLI focuses primarily on brand-name goods. Most “dollar stores” depend on a mix of brand-name and generic goods, and this is not always favorable.

I’ve had the distinct displeasure of being invited to parties thrown by miserly hosts in my life. Generic cola is an experience you try once, and to which you never, ever go back. You can trust my “primary research” — it’s putrid!

The broader economy also hurts retail stocks specializing in bargain-bin discounts. The civilian unemployment rate is currently 4.3%. While it’s not a perfect recovery, it’s still a recovery. And people with jobs don’t drink generic cola — it’s really that simple.

But they are willing to get great discounts on genuine, brand-name products. Asked about what makes OLLI stock tick, CEO Mark Butler replied, “Give them a bargain. It will never go out of style.”

Words to live by.

