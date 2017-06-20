Why Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock Is Looking as Sharp as Ever

Information technology firm Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) is due to release its fourth-quarter results after the bell on 21 June. While ORCL stock has already had a bumper year, climbing nearly 20% since January, the firm is still a good buy ahead of what’s slated to be an impressive earnings release.

Oracle wowed investors during its third-quarter earnings call with better-than-expected revenue figures and strong growth prospects for the future. I’m expecting to see similarly impressive results on Wednesday, as the company solidifies its position as a tech giant with a successful turnaround.

ORCL Stock: Undervalued

One of the biggest reasons Oracle is a buy is the fact that the stock is still undervalued despite it’s 19% rise so far this year. The firm’s price-to-earnings ratio sits at just 21.62, but even more enticing is its price/forecasted earnings ratio — just 16.3. Compare that with peers like Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) or Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ), trading at 35.56 and 67.30 times forward earnings, respectively, and you’ve got a pretty good bargain on your hands.

Oracle has been overlooked by investors in recent months because the company has been in the midst of a turnaround. The firm has been slowly shifting from being a hardware company to becoming a software and service business, a shift that came a little bit later than investors would have liked.

Oracle Earnings: Cloud Computing Wins

As with most successful tech firms, Oracle is placing its bets on cloud computing. Although it took the company a bit longer than some of its peers to get behind cloud computing, the firm has been making major strides into the industry, a big reason for ORCL stock’s gains so far this year.

The third-quarter results showed that Oracle’s cloud software as a service and platform as a service businesses grew at an impressive rate of 85%, bringing the value of its total cloud business up to $5 billion.

Wednesday’s results are likely to show more of the same for ORCL. Investors can expect to see another quarter of hyper-growth for Oracle’s cloud business, a factor that will likely help the firm beat analysts’ expectations of EPS of 78 cents on revenue of $10.45 billion.

