Others Overlooked Chemours Co (CC) Stock: Should You Buy It Now?

It commonly happens in stock investing that investors miss the chance of buying winning stocks that they knew would stand out. Before they take the plunge, others get to know the hidden potential and enter into these stocks, pushing them out of reach.

So, instead of repenting, spotting the off-the-radar potential winners and immediately investing in them could be a smart decision.

One such company that looks well positioned for a solid gain, but has been overlooked by investors lately, is The Chemours Co (NYSE: CC ).

This Chemical – Diversified stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 15.5%. But that is not yet reflected in its price, as the stock gained only 2.5% over the same time frame.

You should not be concerned about the price remaining muted going forward. This year’s expected earnings growth over the prior year is over 100%, which should ultimately translate into price appreciation.

And if this isn't enough, CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which further underscores the potential for its outperformance.

So if you are looking for a stock flying under-the-radar that is well-equipped to bounce down the road, make sure to consider Chemours Company. Solid estimate revisions and an impressive Zacks Rank suggest that better days may be ahead for CC and that now might be an interesting buying opportunity.

