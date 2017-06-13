Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock: A Huge Reward for Little Risk

After Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) stock dropped sharply in recent days, long-term investors can buy Pandora stock with very little risk and a tremendous potential reward.

Source: Shutterstock

The risk posed by Pandora stock is very low for two main reasons. First of all, the $480 million investment in Pandora by Liberty Media Formula One’s (NASDAQ: LMCA ) Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI ) removes most of the bankruptcy risk that the company had been facing, as the deal greatly strengthens Pandora’s balance sheet and Liberty isn’t going to throw away its investment by letting P go belly up anytime soon.

Secondly, Liberty previously made an $8 per share offer for Pandora. Pandora stock is now trading just slightly above $8. Although SiriusXM’s’ deal with P prohibits SiriusXM from buying anymore of Pandora’s stock in the next 18 months, it’s difficult to envision a scenario in which Liberty/SiriusXM would not be willing to pay at least $8 per share for Pandora in a year-and-a-half.

For such a scenario to play out, P would have to be worth less in Liberty’s eyes after it began helping to manage Pandora — via the representatives that it will appoint to Pandora’s board — than before it started doing so. It seems improbable that Liberty would have such a viewpoint.

The Reward

Why is the investment’s potential reward very high? Let’s start with Liberty’s track record when it comes to SiriusXM. When Liberty first invested in SiriusXM in 2009, the satellite broadcaster was on the verge of bankruptcy and its stock was trading at less than 34 cents. Today the shares are worth around $5.15 each.

Liberty can help Pandora in many ways (besides shoring up its balance sheet and preventing it from going bankrupt.) It can introduce SiriusXM’s sophisticated marketing techniques to Pandora and enable Pandora to boost its marketing budget. It can align the incentives of Pandora’s executives more closely with the interests of the company’s shareholders.

Next Page