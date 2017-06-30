Pass On Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock and Go With Nike Instead

What a difference 12 months can make. After years of investors shrugging off little to no profits, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ) was racking up big gains in the stock market. Now, after rallying from under $15 in 2013 to more than $50 in early 2016, UAA stock has been plummeting.

With shares now down more than 50% from the highs it made a year ago, is finally the time to buy UAA stock?

Under Armour’s Dehydrated

When I look at Under Armour, I really want to like it. But there are just too many things that I can’t overlook. For starters, the deterioration in almost the entire retail sector is discouraging.

UAA had become known as a company that was consistently generating revenue growth of 20% or more year in and year out. That’s why so many investors were willing to overlook its lack of profits. Last year, UAA grew revenue 21.7%. This year is another story as analysts only expect sales growth of 11.2%. In 2018, revenue is only forecast to grow 13.7%.

Further, this year’s earnings expectations of 43 cents per share is below 2016’s earnings of 45 cents per share. In 2018, analysts only expect earnings to climb to 51 cents per share. That may represent 18% growth year-over-year, but it’s just 13.3% growth over a two-year period — total, not just for a year.

Some people might argue that Under Armour is a strong brand and has above-average growth. I would agree on both accounts. Its growth is superior to a lot of other companies and I don’t feel that its brand will go the way of Starter.

With that said, UAA stock still trades at ridiculous valuations. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 40 and trailing P/E ratio of 51 seem too high. Granted, at 51 times last year’s earnings, UAA is cheaper than its five-year P/E average of 71. But that doesn’t make it okay to buy.

Click to Enlarge I really want to cheer for UAA stock and its CEO Kevin Plank. I love when a founder takes a company public and steers the ship as CEO. However, I still have a really hard time paying 40 times next year’s earnings on hopes that the market stops hating UAA.

For all I know, the bludgeoning will continue — especially if the broader market sees a correction. Instead of Under Armour, I’d rather buy Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ). It trades at less than half the earnings-based valuation assigned to UAA. And, its brand is more powerful, both in the U.S. and around the world.

Not to mention, Nike is one of our Future Blue Chip selections.

