Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google hit with record EU antitrust fine >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Sell >

Why Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Stock Is STILL in Survival Mode

In order to stop the hemorrhaging, Pier 1 must make a strong case for itself for its Q1 earnings report

By Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Jun 27, 2017, 9:49 am EDT
    View All  
RSS Logo
Josh Enomoto

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

Like several other companies, Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) received a massive boost from the “Trump effect.” Between the Nov. 8 election until the end of 2016, PIR stock gained an impressive 88%. That one event transformed everything, with Pier 1 ultimately rewarding investors and speculators with an 80% return last year.

Unfortunately, events have not turned out favorably for retail stocks. Why Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Stock Is STILL in Survival ModeDespite President Trump’s business acumen, our economy remains a substantial work-in-progress. This is not a criticism of the administration, but rather, an acknowledgement that no one person can solve everything.

PIR stock confirmed this point by shedding a horrific 38% on a year-to-date basis.

It’s difficult to see how Pier 1 Imports is going to work its way out of trouble. Not only are traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores hurting badly, the home furnishings sector offers no respite. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), which I call the rich person’s Pier 1, has suffered an incredibly choppy year so far. And although it’s not a direct competitor, shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) uncharacteristically collapsed recently.

The culprit could very well be that the labor market is much weaker than what the unemployment rate of 4.3% implies. Based on department store share prices, it’s obvious that not enough consumers exist to support all their physical locations. Businesses similar to Pier 1 Imports, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), are falling off a cliff. People are apparently even skimping on groceries.

If PIR stock is to have any hope of revival, management must send a strong message in its earnings report.

It’s All About the Guidance for Pier 1

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, consensus estimates peg PIR stock earnings-per-share to lose 5 cents per share. This is towards the optimistic end of the forecast spectrum, which ranges from a loss of 3 cents at the high to 7 cents at the low.

In the prior year Q1, analysts expected the same 5-cent EPS loss. However, at that time, Pier 1 missed the consensus target, instead registering a 7-cent loss. Obviously, management are looking for something better for this go-around.

So far, the signs are encouraging. From Q1 FY 2017, PIR stock steadily improved, and most importantly, it posted strong earnings beats for its holiday and post-holiday seasons.

Given the broader troubles within retail, it’s hard to see Pier 1 do much more than hit consensus. The company will also fight with the cyclical nature of the industry. Furthermore, consumer sentiment flattened since President Trump took office.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/pier-1-imports-inc-pir-stock-survival-mode/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC