Why Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Stock Is STILL in Survival Mode

Like several other companies, Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR ) received a massive boost from the “Trump effect.” Between the Nov. 8 election until the end of 2016, PIR stock gained an impressive 88%. That one event transformed everything, with Pier 1 ultimately rewarding investors and speculators with an 80% return last year.

Unfortunately, events have not turned out favorably for retail stocks. Despite President Trump’s business acumen, our economy remains a substantial work-in-progress. This is not a criticism of the administration, but rather, an acknowledgement that no one person can solve everything.

PIR stock confirmed this point by shedding a horrific 38% on a year-to-date basis.

It’s difficult to see how Pier 1 Imports is going to work its way out of trouble. Not only are traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores hurting badly, the home furnishings sector offers no respite. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ), which I call the rich person’s Pier 1, has suffered an incredibly choppy year so far. And although it’s not a direct competitor, shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) uncharacteristically collapsed recently.

The culprit could very well be that the labor market is much weaker than what the unemployment rate of 4.3% implies. Based on department store share prices, it’s obvious that not enough consumers exist to support all their physical locations. Businesses similar to Pier 1 Imports, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY ), are falling off a cliff. People are apparently even skimping on groceries.

If PIR stock is to have any hope of revival, management must send a strong message in its earnings report.

It’s All About the Guidance for Pier 1

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, consensus estimates peg PIR stock earnings-per-share to lose 5 cents per share. This is towards the optimistic end of the forecast spectrum, which ranges from a loss of 3 cents at the high to 7 cents at the low.

In the prior year Q1, analysts expected the same 5-cent EPS loss. However, at that time, Pier 1 missed the consensus target, instead registering a 7-cent loss. Obviously, management are looking for something better for this go-around.

So far, the signs are encouraging. From Q1 FY 2017, PIR stock steadily improved, and most importantly, it posted strong earnings beats for its holiday and post-holiday seasons.

Given the broader troubles within retail, it’s hard to see Pier 1 do much more than hit consensus. The company will also fight with the cyclical nature of the industry. Furthermore, consumer sentiment flattened since President Trump took office.

