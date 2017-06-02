Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE) has announced the PlayStation Plus free games for June 2017.
PlayStation Plus free games have Sony releasing multiple games for each of its systems. This includes two games for the PlayStation 4, two for the PlayStation 3 and two for the PlayStation Vita. The PlayStation Vita games available this month are also available on the PlayStation 4 via crossbuy.
Here are the PlayStation Plus free games for June.
- Killing Floor 2 is a first-person shooter that tasks multiple players with working together to stop a zombie virus from spreading in Europe. The game is available for PlayStation 4.
- Life is Strange is an adventure game that puts players in the role of a teenage photography student that learns she can rewind time. PlayStation 4 owners can download this game.
- Abyss Odyssey kicks off the free games for PlayStation 3 owners in June. It is an action-adventure platformer that features procedurally-generate dungeons for a different experience each playthrough.
- WRC 5: World Rally Championship is the next game that PlayStation 3 owners can download this month. If you couldn’t guess by the title, it is a racing game based on the World Rally Championship.
- Neon Chrome is the next of the PlayStation Plus free games for June. It is a top-down shooter with a love for neon visuals and destructible environments. PlayStaion Vita owners have access to this game.
- Spy Chameleon is the final game available for PlayStation Plus members this month. Owners of the PlayStaion Vita can download this stealth-based puzzle game in June.