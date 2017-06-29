PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2017

The July selection of PlayStation Plus free games has been announced and it’s quite special.
Every month, Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE) launches six titles that are available to download for free as long as you’re a subscriber of its exclusive Plus service. The selection includes two PS4 games, two PS3 titles and two PS Vita classics.
Here’s what July has in store for Sony gamers:
- The first free game on tab is Until Dawn, which is a PS4 offering that requires survival skills and thick skin as it can scare the bejesus out of you if you’re not careful.
- Game of Thrones fans will be happy to hear that a PS4 game based on the popular book and TV series will also be out next month as one of the PlayStation Plus free games.
- PS3 owners will have access to Tokyo Jungle, a survival action game that takes place in a deserted, futuristic, dystopian version of the Japanese capital.
- A 2013 title called Darkstalkers Resurrection is also on tab for PS3 gamers, consisting of a 2D fighting game from a popular franchise.
- PS Vita gamers can play puzzle game Element41.
- They will also have access to Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, an arcade bullet game you won’t wanna miss. It is also available for PS4.
SNE stock fell 1.4% Thursday.