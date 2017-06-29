PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2017

The July selection of PlayStation Plus free games has been announced and it’s quite special.

Source: Sony

Every month, Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) launches six titles that are available to download for free as long as you’re a subscriber of its exclusive Plus service. The selection includes two PS4 games, two PS3 titles and two PS Vita classics.

Here’s what July has in store for Sony gamers:

The first free game on tab is Until Dawn, which is a PS4 offering that requires survival skills and thick skin as it can scare the bejesus out of you if you’re not careful.

Game of Thrones fans will be happy to hear that a PS4 game based on the popular book and TV series will also be out next month as one of the PlayStation Plus free games.

PS3 owners will have access to Tokyo Jungle, a survival action game that takes place in a deserted, futuristic, dystopian version of the Japanese capital.

A 2013 title called Darkstalkers Resurrection is also on tab for PS3 gamers, consisting of a 2D fighting game from a popular franchise.

PS Vita gamers can play puzzle game Element41.

They will also have access to Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, an arcade bullet game you won’t wanna miss. It is also available for PS4.

SNE stock fell 1.4% Thursday.