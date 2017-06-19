Pokemon Go Gym Raids: What to Know About the Huge Updates

Pokemon Go gym raids are part of a new update that will make the game even more exciting and interactive.

Source: Pokemon.com

Niantic — the company behind the popular smartphone app — has managed to keep gamers interested in its most popular title by revamping it, or by adding new features periodically. One of the newest features allows you to spin gyms like PokeStops for items.

The Pokemon Go update also includes gyms having six Pokemon slots (you can’t have two of the same one), with enemy trainers battling Pokemon there in the order they were assigned. Pokemon now lose motivation, which makes them weaker–you can strengthen them by feeding them, which makes them more motivated.

Pokemon Go gym raids include new badges that are handed out and can be upgraded as you improve, which nets you more rewards. The longer you remain in a gym, the more coins you will amass–you will receive these coins once your Pokemon’s defeated or unmotivated.

The Raids are being previewed as well, and it is unclear what exactly this word entails in relation to the game, but it is believed to be tied to the gyms. Many believe that legendary Pokemon will soon be available as Tyranitar and Gyarados are shown in the preview for Raids.

Perhaps even the great legendary Pokemon of Red and Blue such as Articuno, Zapdos and Mewtwo will soon be available.