STUDY: Pregnancy After Breast Cancer May Be Safe

A new study has found that it pregnancy after breast cancer may be safe.

The study was conducted with the help of 1,207 women under the age of 50 that had survived breast cancer. Of these women, 57% had ER-positive cancer and 40% suffered poor prognostic factors. 333 women underwent a pregnancy after breast cancer and 874 did not.

The study took the women that were pregnant and put them in groups with two other women with similar situations with cancer. After a 10-year median on follow up with the women, it was discovered that there was no difference in disease-free survival between those that became pregnant and those that didn’t.

The study also found that overall survival rates between women with ER-positive cancer that became pregnant and those that didn’t were the same. It also found that survivors of ER-positive breast cancer were 42% less likely to die than those that didn’t become pregnant. Dr. Matteo Lambertini, the lead author of the study, says this may be due to changes in the immune system and hormones during pregnancy, reports Science Daily.

There is also another study taking place that is hoping to answer additional questions concerning pregnancy after breast cancer. This study seeks to determine if it is safe for a woman to suspend treatment with hormone blockers after surviving breast cancer.

Women who survive breast cancer usually use a hormone blocker for five year after treating their breast cancer. This is down to reduce the risk of recurrence. Women in this study must have used hormone blockers for at least 18 months to take part, ABC News notes.