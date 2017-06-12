FB Updates: Here’s How to Get Facebook’s New Pride Reaction Emoji

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) is getting into the Pride spirit with its new pride reaction emoji.

Source: Facebook

The social media site is supporting the LGBTQ community with a limited-edition Pride Reaction in the form of a rainbow flag emoji that will exist alongside six other emoji reactions.

“This year, we’re excited to unveil more ways than ever before for people to show their pride and support for the LGBTQ community on Facebook,” Alex S chultz, VP & Executive Sponsor of pride@facebook, said in a blog post.

He added that using the emoji in your posts will help express your Pride spirit to the public. Not all users will be able to immediately access the pride reaction emoji.

In order to use it, you must like the LGBTQ@Facebook page, which currently has more than 15.3 million likes and more than 15.6 million follows.

The move comes during Pride month, which is a time when many major U.S. cities will host marches and parades in celebration of the LGBTQ community, featuring colorful patterns such as the rainbow flag.

In addition to the pride reaction emoji, you can include Pride-themed profile frames on your profile. “If you swipe to the left of News Feed, click on the magic wand to bring up camera effects and you’ll be able to find the effects in the mask and frame category,” Facebook explained.

FB stock took a hit Monday, slipping 1% by late afternoon.