Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Should Dominate the Mobile Phone Chip Realm Indefinitely

Mobile phone chip giant Qualcomm, Inc’s. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock has missed out on the current overall stock market bull run spurred by last November’s election results. But, that could change.

Qualcomm has been bombarded by some major chip licensing disagreements over the past couple of years. It is also pursuing a game-changing purchase of an arch rival based in Europe. Once these are over, QCOM stock could really rally, and its cash flow generating capabilities remain as impressive as ever.

Qualcomm’s Shareholder Return Strategy

Qualcomm has three main strategies to boost its results (and hopefully QCOM stock share price as well). Growing sales is an obvious one. Qualcomm sees strong organic growth continuing in its licensing business, despite a major contract dispute with cellphone industry titan Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Qualcomm’s current dispute with Apple is proving a real distraction on near-term results. Because of the spat, at the end of April, QCOM lowered its third-quarter guidance rather dramatically. Management expects sales to fall between 7%-21% from the third quarter of last year to a range of $4.8 billion-$5.6 billion. Reported earnings could fall as high as 46% to a range of 52-62 cents.

The market seems to be taking the fallout from the disagreement in stride. QCOM stock is still trading well off its highs during an overall bull market, but hasn’t fallen dramatically along with any news flow related to Apple’s moves. A previous licensing dispute with China (how would you like both Apple and China to be after you?) has, for the most part, been settled and total licensing global sales should rise 7% this year to 1.8 billion devices.

Most importantly, Qualcomm is set to soon acquire NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI). It’s somewhat worrisome that the company is diversifying out of mobile phone licensing and chips (perhaps because it sees future growth as challenging), but NXP adds exciting new markets. Automotive, Internet of Things, and networking are new product areas for Qualcomm, and they are expanding rapidly.

Qualcomm Aims to Boost Profitability

A recent cost-cutting program lowers costs by $1.4 billion annually, and cuts related to folding in NXP are also possible. Management said to expect $500 million per year back when it first announced the deal last October. The company’s third goal is “balanced capital deployment,” or finding the best uses for the billions (nearly $7 billion last year) in free cash flow it generates every year.

Qualcomm recently increased its quarterly dividend by 7.5% to an annual payout of $2.28 per share. Roughly $3 billion is spent on dividends every year. At the current share price of $57.29, that works out to a dividend yield of approximately 3.9% — nearly double the market’s current overall yield of closer to 2%.

