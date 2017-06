RadioShack Store Closings 2017: See List of 70 Locations That Will Remain Open

The once-ubiquitous RadioShack has shuttered more than 1,000 stores in the past few days and by the end of today will only have 70 company-owned stores remaining. The electronics retailer held a liquidation sale over Memorial Day weekend.

The sale was the company’s last move “before we close the stores for good,” it said in a statement. Around 500 dealer-owned stores will remain open.

From its beginnings in Boston in 1921, Fort Worth-based RadioShack grew to 7,300 stores, with a store less than a half-hour’s drive from 95% of all American households. In addition to being a convenient source for cables and do-it-yourself radio kits, RadioShack sold the TRS-80, one of the earliest laptop computers.

A growing list of retailers have filed for bankruptcy so far in 2017, including The Limited, Hhgregg, Payless Shoe Source, BCBG, Wet Seal, Gormans, teen-focused rue21, inc. , Eastern Outfitters, and outdoors apparel and equipment merchant Gander Mountain.

Payless today announced it would close twice the number of stores originally planned in its bankruptcy filing in April, with plans now to shutter more than 800 locations.

RadioShack’s 70 company-owned stores that will remain open are:

COLORADO

COLO SPRINGS-SOUTHGATE COLORADO SPRINGS

BOULDER-MARSHALL PLAZA, BOULDER

AURORA-PEORIA ST AURORA

GOLDEN-GOLDEN RD, GOLDEN

DENVER-16TH STREET MALL, DENVER

MARYLAND

FREDERICK FSK MALL, FREDERICK

BETHESDA-MONTGOMERY MALL, BETHESDA

NEW JERSEY

TOMS RIVER-TOMS RIVER SC, TOMS RIVER

W ORANGE-ESSEX GREEN, WEST ORANGE

KEARNY-PASSAIC AVE., KEARNY

MASSACHUSETTS

CAMBRIDGE-MASS AVE CAMBRIDGE

QUINCY-QUINCY AVE., QUINCY

GLOUCESTER-CAPE ANN, GLOUCESTER

GREAT BARRINGTON-PLAZA GRT BARRINGTON

FALMOUTH-MAIN ST., FALMOUTH

WILMINGTON-PLAZA WILMINGTON

SWAMPSCOTT-MALL, SWAMPSCOTT

NEW YORK

WATERTOWN-NICHOLS, WATERTOWN

FRANKLIN SQ-FRANKLIN AVE FRANKLIN SQUARE

WEBSTER-PLAZA, WEBSTER

FOREST HILLS-CONTINENTAL FOREST HILLS

LOCKPORT-TRANSIT RD LOCKPORT

KINGSTON-KINGSTON PLAZA KINGSTON

NEW YORK WASH CRT, NEW YORK

HUDSON-FAIRVIEW, HUDSON

YONKERS-CENTRAL PARK YONKERS

NECA-UNION RD W SENECA

BRIDGEHAMPTON-COMMONS BRIDGEHAMPTON

QUEENSBURY-ROUTE, QUEENSBURY

RENSSELAER-COUNTY PLAZA, RENSSELAER

BAY SHORE-SUNRISE HWY, BAY SHORE

NEW YORK-23RD ST, NEW YORK

BUFFALO-DELAWARE, BUFFALO

NORTHPORT-FORT SALONGA, NORTHPORT

SUNNYSIDE-QUEENS SUNNYSIDE

CARMEL-PUTNAM, CARMEL

SCHENECTADY-BALLTOWN RD SCHENECTADY

BROOKLYN-MANHATTAN, BROOKLYN

NEW PALTZ-NEW PALTZ PLZ NEW PALTZ

PENNSYLVANIA

NEW HOPE LOGAN SQ NEW HOPE

WASHINGTON STRABANE SQ WASHINGTON

LANGHORNE-OXFORD LANGHORNE

LATROBE-LATROBE SHOP CTR LATROBE

DU BOIS-COMMONS DR DU BOIS

RED LION-CAPE HORN RD, RED LION

WEST CHESTER-PAOLI PIKE WEST CHESTER

KING OF PRUSSIA-PLAZA KING OF PRUSSIA

CLARKS SUMMIT-ABINGTON1 CLARKS SUMMIT

BALA CYNWYD-E CITY AVE, BALA CYNWYD

DOYLESTOWN-MAIN ST., DOYLESTOWN

ELIZABETHTOWN-KMART, ELIZABETHTOWN

ARDMORE-LANCASTER, ARDMORE

ALLENTOWN-TILGHMAN, ALLENTOWN

PHILA-CHESTNUT, PHILADELPHIA

YORK-LOUCKS, YORK

PAOLI-LANCASTER AVE, PAOLI