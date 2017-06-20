Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stock Looks Good Despite the Backdrop

By almost all accounts, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN ) should be tanking today. Fellow biopharma name Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS ) announced some trial results this morning that ultimately take aim at Regeneron’s macular degeneration drug Eylea. And, REGN stock was up 21% between the end of April and Monday’s close, ripe for some profit-taking.

Yet, there it is. REGN shares popped more than 6% on Tuesday, following an almost defiant call from Piper Jaffrey analyst Ed Tenthoff, who thinks REGN stock is worth 11% more than its current price even with Tuesday’s big gain.

Is there any chance he’s right?

The Pipeline Looks Pretty Full

To be fair, Regeneron was getting some help from an industry-wide tailwind that boosted most biotech stocks. Biotech funds and ETFs like the SPDR S&P Biotech (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XBI ) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) were up 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively, following whispers that President Trump’s plans for the future of the nation’s healthcare were going to be a little more company-friendly than had been expected.

There’s no empirical evidence to support the notion, but traders were making their bets all the same.

The crux of the gain REGN stock was able to muster on Tuesday, however, was indeed Tenthoff’s revised outlook. He explained:

“Novartis will not file a BLA until 2018 due to cGMP issues due to “the complexity of the formulation” of the humanized VEGF-A single chain antibody fragment. We continue to forecast EYLEA sales growth of 6.1% to $3.52 billion this year and 5.0% to peak at $3.7 billion in 2018 before RTH258 hits the market in 2019.

Own REGN for Dupixent. Dupixent is off to a strong launch in severe atopic dermatitis with U.S. adult sales of $951 million by 2023. We remain highly confident the Phase III LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST trial (N=1,858) will meet the primary endpoint of annualized exacerbation rate with 200mg or 300mg subcu Dupixent q2W dosing this fall. We project peak U.S. adult asthma sales of $2.16 billion by 2025.”

Next Page