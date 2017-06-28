Ride Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Back to New Highs

Last month, we took a closer look at Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) and its potential breakout. The Federal Reserve came through and gave investors the marginal rate hike that they were looking for. That gave validation to the recent rally in BAC stock, along with other financial stocks as well.

And today, Bank of America is getting yet another push.

Bank of America’s Fundamental Case

BofA is up a whopping 90% over the past 12 months, so some investors might mistakenly assume its valuation is high.

Not the case.

BAC stock trades at 14 times trailing earnings, and its forward P/E of under 11 is also quite low. The bank looks even cheaper when you consider that analysts are estimating profit growth north of 17% this year and 22% in 2018.

Sales growth of 5.2% in 2017 and 4.4% in 2018 isn’t robust, but it’s pretty good for a money-center bank.

Additionally, BofA trades below its book value, which means the worth of its assets aren’t even completely priced into the stock. Yes, P/E and P/B are above recent averages, but that’s because bank stocks were wildly undervalued for several years following the financial crisis. Rates were low, regulations were strict and capital returns were hampered.

Now that the Fed is raising interest rates and fundamentals are improving, though, BAC stock deserves a higher valuation.

Regulation and Capital Return

Stocks like Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) and others may get a lifeline from Washington. Should the government open up a more lax regulatory environment, bank stocks will benefit.

Under the Obama administration, bank stocks continually doled out billions of dollars in fines. Not to mention the much more stringent set of regulations had banks hoarding cash and restricting growth opportunities.

Add that to low interest rates, keeping spreads low, and it’s no wonder many investors didn’t want to own the banks until recently.

With an easier operating environment, an economy that (hopefully) continues to accelerate and rising interest rates, banks are far more attractive.

In August 2014, Bank of America boosted its dividend from a penny per share to a nickle, and also began a $4 billion share repurchase plan. In August 2016, that dividend jumped to 7.5 cents — still a 50% boost. And earlier this year, BAC said it would buyback up to $4.3 billion in the first six months of 2017 — a sign of just how far it the bank has come.

Clearly, Bank of America’s strategy is working, and it’s allowing the company to pass the Fed’s stress tests and return more capital to shareholders. The hope is that these returns continue to grow over time. A few years from now, some believe BAC could return up to $25 billion per year to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

It’s just one more reason to be a long-term believer in Bank of America.

