Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Falls on FTC Speculation

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) shares took a nosedive Friday afternoon amid rumors that its planned merger may fall through.

The convenience store has been attempting to complete a move that would unite its assets with those of Walgreens Boots Rg (NASDAQ: WBA ), but so far the merger has not gone as smoothly as planned with regulators re-considering whether or not the acquisition is feasible.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may block the move due to the fact that the companies are the second and third largest convenience chains in the country, and such a merger would prove to create antitrust considerations that would harm the market.

Despite the rumors, Rite Aid and Walgreens are confident that the deal will go through as both parties released a statement last month, claiming that they had complied with all regulations and obstacles that could decide whether or not such a deal is completed.

After filing the latest version of the merger, the companies have to wait up to 60 days for the FTC to make a ruling regarding the move.

RAD stock fell more than 13.9% during regular trading hours Friday, while WBA shares slipped 0.1%.