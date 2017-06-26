Why Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shares Soared Today

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) shares boomed Monday as its proposed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) inched forward this week.

There’s been talks to the two retailers merging for a while with uncertainty regarding whether or not the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would approve such a move due to antitrust considerations, but the two companies received a boost Monday, according to sources close to the matter.

A CTFN article claims that antitrust lawyers — including a former top official of the U.S. Department of Justice — are leaning towards approving the deal that would unite Rite Aid’s assets with Walgreens. The source added that the FTC approving such a deal is more likely to happen that not.

The deadline in which the agency has to decide whether or not to give the green light is July 7, which is only a week and a half away.

RAD stock rose 30.2% Monday on the news, while WBA shareholders have also benefited from the news, albeit to a lesser degree, with the stock posting a 1.6% gain by day’s end.