Salvador Dali to Be Exhumed for Paternity Test

Salvador Dali’s body will be exhumed following a Spain woman’s claim she’s his daughter.

A Madrid judge ordered that the late artist’s remains will be exhumed in order to determine if he is the father of María Pilar Abel Martínez, a 61-year-old woman born in Girona. Martínez claims her mother Antonia had an affair with Dali while working as the maid for Dali’s neighbors.

Antonia told Martínez that Dali was her father, and Martínez underwent DNA tests in 2007 and 2008 using specimens from Dali’s body to see if she was his relative. Martínez says she never received the results.

The judge ordered the body be exhumed due to the fact that there are no traces of his DNA anywhere and the surrealist’s bones are necessary to confirm or deny this rumor. Martínez could be entitled to up to 25% of Dali’s work and property if she is indeed his daughter.

The Spaniard works as a tarot card reader, and she says her appearance is very similar to Dali’s. The artist was married to a woman known as Gala when he had the alleged affair with Antonia.

Dali passed away in 1989. His surrealist work includes classic paintings such as The Persistence of Time, The Burning Giraffe and The Elephants.

The Persistence of Time is currently in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City.